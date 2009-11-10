Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:34 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Hiker Rescued Near Cold Spring Trail After Fall Off Cliff

The Santa Barbara High School student lost consciousness after hitting several rocks

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 10, 2009 | 1:22 a.m.

A 15-year-old female hiker was rescued Sunday near the Cold Spring Trail above Montecito after falling about 40 feet off a cliff into a creek bed and losing consciousness after hitting several rocks.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Helicopter-309, the Montecito Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the trail, according to Capt. David Sadecki, a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire. Helicopter-309, with three firefighter-paramedics aboard, was the first on scene because of the remote location of the call.

Two of the firefighter-paramedics were hoisted from the helicopter about 100 feet down to the patient, Santa Barbara High School student Sandee Taylor. Rescue personnel immediately started Advanced Life Support on Taylor, who was placed in full spinal-cord immobilization to prevent further injury, Sadecki said.

After being stabilized, the teen was loaded into a stokes basket and hoisted into the helicopter. She was flown to La Cumbre Junior High School, where she was transferred to AMR for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Firefighters escorted six other hikers to the command post at the Cold Spring trailhead.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 