Teen Hiker Rescued Near Cold Spring Trail After Fall Off Cliff

A 15-year-old female hiker was rescued Sunday near the Cold Spring Trail above Montecito after falling about 40 feet off a cliff into a creek bed and losing consciousness after hitting several rocks.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Helicopter-309, the Montecito Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the trail, according to Capt. David Sadecki, a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire. Helicopter-309, with three firefighter-paramedics aboard, was the first on scene because of the remote location of the call.

Two of the firefighter-paramedics were hoisted from the helicopter about 100 feet down to the patient, Santa Barbara High School student Sandee Taylor. Rescue personnel immediately started Advanced Life Support on Taylor, who was placed in full spinal-cord immobilization to prevent further injury, Sadecki said.

After being stabilized, the teen was loaded into a stokes basket and hoisted into the helicopter. She was flown to La Cumbre Junior High School, where she was transferred to AMR for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Firefighters escorted six other hikers to the command post at the Cold Spring trailhead.

