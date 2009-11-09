Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:54 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Literary Scholar to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Society of the Study of the Multi-Ethnic Literature of the United States honors Shirley Geok-Lin Lim

By UCSB | November 9, 2009 | 1:30 p.m.

Shirley Geok-Lin Lim, a professor of English at UCSB, is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of the Study of the Multi-Ethnic Literature of the United States.

The award will be presented at the Modern Language Association’s annual convention in Philadelphia in December.

An internationally recognized scholar, Lim has published widely in the areas of literary criticism, Asian American studies, poetry, fiction and memoir. Her most recent publications include Princess Shawl, Listening to the Singer: New and Selected Malaysian Poems, Sister Swing, A Novel and the co-edited volume Transnational American Literature.

She has received numerous grants, prizes and honors, including American Book Awards for her memoir Among the White Moon Faces and for her co-edited anthology The Forbidden Stitch: An Asian American Women’s Anthology, and the Commonwealth Poetry Prize for her first collection of poems, titled Crossing the Peninsula.

Born in Malacca, Malaysia, Lim came to the United States as a Fulbright and Wein International Scholar in 1969, and completed her doctorate degree in British and American literature at Brandeis University in 1973. Before joining the faculty at UCSB, she taught at the City University of New York, the State University of New York, the National University of Singapore, the National Institute of Education at Nanyang Technological University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Hong Kong.

Founded in 1973, MELUS is dedicated to the study and teaching of Latino American, Native American, African American, Asian and Pacific American and ethnically specific Euro-American literary works, their authors and their cultural contexts.

 
