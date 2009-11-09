Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:53 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Zoo Unveils Newly Renovated, Renamed Foundation

The Santa Barbara Garden Club and landscape designer Alida Aldrich breathe new life into a longtime fixture

By Jennifer Guess | November 9, 2009 | 1:44 p.m.

Until recently, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s 40-year-old Hilltop Fountain was deteriorating and leaking. The Santa Barbara Garden Club recognized the need for preservation and provided funding assistance for the zoo to make necessary repairs and to redesign and renew the entire look of the fountain.

Thanks to the Garden Club, and the creative design vision of local landscape designer Alida Aldrich, the fountain has undergone a restorative transformation and is once again a beautiful landmark at the zoo for all to admire.

On Monday, the zoo hosted a reception to dedicate and unveil the newly renamed Santa Barbara Garden Club Fountain.

“The Hilltop Fountain has been a fixture at the zoo since its creation in the 1960s,” zoo director Nancy McToldridge said. “At that time, the Garden Club was responsible for its installation. We are so thrilled to have their support once again to upgrade this attraction which has a key zoo location. Not only is it a beautiful fountain, but it is full of fish, which gives guests yet another cool zoo experience.”

Aldrich brought her creativity and vision to the fountain redesign.

“My goal was to preserve the shape and structure of the fountain, but breathe a fresh look into the rest,” Aldrich said.

The zoo provided a tiled steelhead trout sculpture, created as part of the Steel Head Trout Festival in 2007, which she positioned as the pond’s focal point. Large boulders create a waterfall and form pockets for the koi that live amid the water lilies. New flagstone and plantings surround the newly renamed Santa Barbara Garden Club Fountain.

“The zoo now has an inviting, child-friendly water feature to greet children and families on the hilltop,” Aldrich said.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 