Allied Waste to Hand Out Reusable Bags for America Recycles Day

In honor of America Recycles Day on Monday, Nov. 15, Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara encourages all residents in the community to increase their recycling habits at work and at home to protect our resources, our environment and our quality of life.

As the only nationally recognized day dedicated to encouraging Americans to recycle and to buy recycled products, America Recycles Day promotes one of the easiest ways for people to get involved in protecting our environment — recycling.

“Recycling is an easy way to help conserve natural resources, save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming,” said Stephen MacIntosh, general manager of Allied Waste Services. “It all starts with learning which materials are recyclable and placing them in the proper container to ensure their reuse.”

Allied Waste Services will give away free reusable bags on Nov. 15 to customers at Tri-County Produce at 335 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara and Albertsons at 5801 Calle Real in Goleta as part of its effort to raise awareness and to encourage the use of reusable bags. The bags will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The purpose of America Recycles Day is to continue to promote the social, environmental and economic benefits of recycling and encourage more people to join the movement toward creating a better natural environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, recycling one aluminum can saves enough energy to run a 100-watt bulb for 20 hours, a computer for three hours or a television for two hours.

“Of course, we should all be recycling every day,” MacIntosh said. “It’s a simple activity that we can all participate in and feel good about doing.”

Allied Waste of Santa Barbara is part of Republic Services, a national leader and innovator in the waste management industry. It is responsible for the first-ever solar landfill covers, and through its 78 recycling facilities nationwide, the company processes enough aluminum, glass, plastic and paper to save more than 41 million trees annually.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.