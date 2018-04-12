Central Library’s Blowout Book Sale Opens Thursday

The benefit event is being held in honor of writer Fyodor Dostoevsky's birthday

The Santa Barbara Central Library will stage a blowout sale of books, CDs, DVDs and other items that have been donated to the library, this Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11-14.

The event, in honor of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Nov. 11 birthday, will be held in the lower level of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., during all hours that the library is open.

Volunteers from the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library will manage the sale of thousands of books and media.

Prices will be reduced to 25 cents for mass-market paperbacks and vinyl records, 50 cents for trade paperbacks and music CDs, and $1 for hardcover books and DVDs. During the final clearance on Sunday, everything will be $3 per grocery-size bagful.

Proceeds of the sale will help to purchase new books and other media for the library.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.