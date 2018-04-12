Investigators Seek Information on Carrillo Street Brush Fire
Responding crews noticed numerous 'spot fires' in the area
By Ryan DiGuilio | November 9, 2010 | 8:56 p.m.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded about 4:35 p.m. Nov. 5 to a report of a brush fire on the 1000 block of West Carrillo Street.
When fire crews arrived, they noticed numerous “spot fires” that had occurred along Carrillo Hill.
Quick work by fire crews helped to keep the fires at bay.
Fire investigators are seeking any information from people who may have been in the area during the fires. They are asked to call the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805.564.5700 with any information.
— Ryan DiGuilio represents the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
