Coastline Christian Academy to Salute Veterans with Patriotic Parade

Students, faculty and families will march in Goleta on Thursday in honor of service men and women

Bring your flag and cheer on the children, faculty, family and friends of Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta as it celebrates Veterans Day with a patriotic parade at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The parade will leave the school campus at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road near Fairview Avenue, march down Cathedral Oaks Road for several blocks, then wind back to Coastline Christian Academy.

Expect a sea of red, white and blue as the students from kindergarten through eighth grade display their gratitude for our servicemen and women with flags, streamers, balloons, decorated wagons and other patriotic projects they’ve been creating in class. Many family and friends who will be attending are active or retired military, and have been encouraged to come in full-dress uniform.

“I was proud to help lead the parade last year,” said 85-year-old Franklin Hazen, a former Merchant Marine who served in the South Pacific during World War II. “It was both a joy and a hope for the children of future generations.”

While most schools are closed to observe Veterans Day, Coastline Christian Principal Mary Osgood said she sees this school event as an opportunity to teach the students about the great sacrifices and efforts of individual Americans.

“We love to be with the students on Veterans Day so we can jointly honor family and friends who have served our country,” she said. “What a great learning opportunity!”

For more information, call Coastline Christian Academy at 805.967.5834.

— Kerry Mariea represents Coastline Christian Academy.