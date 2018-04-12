Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Flutists to Create Doppler Effect

Star-studded lineup will perform Wednesday morning in the Faulkner Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 9, 2010 | 11:40 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s November morning concert is so star-studded that I hesitate to name the performers for fear of being accused of making it up. Even in a town positively stuffed with brilliant flutists, the names Suzanne Duffy and Adrian Spence stand out.

And who could imagine that majestic pianists Betty Oberacker and Egle Januleviciute would so casually appear on the same program, and that this program would be free to anybody who walks in?

Add to that the superior fiddling of Philip Ficsor, and the deft and true horn-playing of Steven Gross, and you have what any music lover of sound mind would call a golden opportunity.

The concert will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. While I can’t in good conscience recommend that students play hooky to attend, any adult not directly involved in national security surely could slip out for an early lunch.

Gross, Ficsor and Oberacker will perform the Trio in Eb-Major for Horn, Violin, and Piano, Opus 40 by Johannes Brahms. The work commemorates the death of the composer’s mother. Then the virtuosic Spence and Januleviciute will play the virtuosic Sonata for Flute and Piano — written for and dedicated to Jean-Pierre Rampal — by Czech composer Jindřich Feld (1925-2007).

The concert will conclude (too soon!) with Spence, Duffy and Januleviciute performing the Fantasy for Two Flutes and Piano from Hungarian-German Albert Franz Doppler (1821–83), a piece play with great success in all the capitals of Europe by Doppler and his brother Karl.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 