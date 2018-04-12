Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Flutists to Create Doppler Effect

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s November morning concert is so star-studded that I hesitate to name the performers for fear of being accused of making it up. Even in a town positively stuffed with brilliant flutists, the names Suzanne Duffy and Adrian Spence stand out.

And who could imagine that majestic pianists Betty Oberacker and Egle Januleviciute would so casually appear on the same program, and that this program would be free to anybody who walks in?

Add to that the superior fiddling of Philip Ficsor, and the deft and true horn-playing of Steven Gross, and you have what any music lover of sound mind would call a golden opportunity.

The concert will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. While I can’t in good conscience recommend that students play hooky to attend, any adult not directly involved in national security surely could slip out for an early lunch.

Gross, Ficsor and Oberacker will perform the Trio in Eb-Major for Horn, Violin, and Piano, Opus 40 by Johannes Brahms. The work commemorates the death of the composer’s mother. Then the virtuosic Spence and Januleviciute will play the virtuosic Sonata for Flute and Piano — written for and dedicated to Jean-Pierre Rampal — by Czech composer Jindřich Feld (1925-2007).

The concert will conclude (too soon!) with Spence, Duffy and Januleviciute performing the Fantasy for Two Flutes and Piano from Hungarian-German Albert Franz Doppler (1821–83), a piece play with great success in all the capitals of Europe by Doppler and his brother Karl.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .