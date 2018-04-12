MarBorg Industries to Donate Vital Containers to Local Red Cross

Two freight-size containers will be used to store and ship disaster response supplies

On Wednesday, the president and co-president of MarBorg Industries will deliver a donation of two freight-size storage containers, utilized for holding and transporting essential disaster response materials, to the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter headquarters at 2707 State St. The containers will improve the transportation and accessibility of vital disaster preparedness and response materials, such as cleanup kits and shelter supplies, when reacting to local disasters. MarBorg Industries also will deliver the containers to where they are most needed both before and after disaster strikes. Mario Boragtello, president of MarBorg Industries, and his brother, David Boragtello, vice president, will present the donation to Louise Kolbert, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter. — Katrina Sill is a publicist.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >