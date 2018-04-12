MarBorg Industries to Donate Vital Containers to Local Red Cross

On Wednesday, the president and co-president of MarBorg Industries will deliver a donation of two freight-size storage containers, utilized for holding and transporting essential disaster response materials, to the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter headquarters at 2707 State St.
The containers will improve the transportation and accessibility of vital disaster preparedness and response materials, such as cleanup kits and shelter supplies, when reacting to local disasters.
MarBorg Industries also will deliver the containers to where they are most needed both before and after disaster strikes.
Mario Boragtello, president of MarBorg Industries, and his brother, David Boragtello, vice president, will present the donation to Louise Kolbert, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.
— Katrina Sill is a publicist.