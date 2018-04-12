Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Meth Lab Dump Site Discovered in Los Padres National Forest

The highly dangerous waste byproduct is transported to an off-site facility

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 9, 2010 | 4:45 p.m.

A construction crew working to build a new recreation area near the Fremont Campground Area in the Los Padres National Forest has uncovered a dump site for methamphetamine laboratory waste byproduct.

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded Nov. 4 to the site, in the area of Paradise Road and Manzanita Street, and confirmed the products were consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine.

Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the waste is common with the manufacture methamphetamine and is considered highly dangerous hazardous waste, much of it in the form of solidified chemicals.

He said it appears the site was used to manufacture several pounds of methamphetamine during the past few years, and that the waste was left behind within the past 12 months.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazardous materials specialist transported the waste to a secure off-site facility.

Detectives investigating the case ask that anyone with information on this case or any other methamphetamine lab call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 