Meth Lab Dump Site Discovered in Los Padres National Forest

The highly dangerous waste byproduct is transported to an off-site facility

A construction crew working to build a new recreation area near the Fremont Campground Area in the Los Padres National Forest has uncovered a dump site for methamphetamine laboratory waste byproduct.

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded Nov. 4 to the site, in the area of Paradise Road and Manzanita Street, and confirmed the products were consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine.

Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the waste is common with the manufacture methamphetamine and is considered highly dangerous hazardous waste, much of it in the form of solidified chemicals.

He said it appears the site was used to manufacture several pounds of methamphetamine during the past few years, and that the waste was left behind within the past 12 months.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazardous materials specialist transported the waste to a secure off-site facility.

Detectives investigating the case ask that anyone with information on this case or any other methamphetamine lab call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.