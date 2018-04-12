School Superintendent Brian Sarvis to Retire

Santa Barbara district chief says he plans to stay on board through the end of the school year

Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that he will retire after this school year, which ends June 30, 2011.

Sarvis, whose career in education has spanned 36 years, joined the Santa Barbara districts in 2001 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004.

Barbara Keyani, the district’s coordinator of administrative services and communications, said Sarvis made the following statement Tuesday night:

“Board, tonight I am announcing my retirement as superintendent of Santa Barbara School Districts, effective at the end of the school year.

“I am announcing it now, so the board will have the six to seven months it will need to go through the process of deciding on a selection procedure, recruitment and final selection of a new superintendent by the beginning of summer.

“This is my seventh year as superintendent in our district, and by the end of this school year, I will have been in education for 36 years. I have been attending school board meetings nonstop for over 30 years (except for the meeting when I was in China).

“It has been my pleasure to serve as one of a team of professionals dedicated to student success. I am delighted to have seen impressive increases in student achievement, excellent teachers who have stepped up their efforts to teach students at higher levels, and outstanding leaders placed in top administrative positions.

“We have seen major gains across the district, including incredible gains at some of our lowest performing schools. A number of our schools have been restructured, and we are seeing significant improvements in the delivery of education at those sites.

“Excellent staff efforts in our business division have provided a stable district budget, despite an ongoing state funding crisis.

“We have received tremendous community support in the passage of parcel tax measures H and I and bond measures Q and R.

“We have seen great changes in the use of benchmark data, professional learning teams, and in giving feedback on learning and instruction.

“Effective programs such as Read 180 have been installed, AVID courses have been increased, and staff have undertaken major changes in honors coursework. We have even seen a big improvement in nutrition.

“With new board focus goals, there is still much work to be done, and I will continue on that course through the end of this school year.

“We have a committed board who, I believe, will make excellent decisions about who to bring in next. And, of course, when the time comes, I will work with the new superintendent to provide a seamless transition in leadership.

“But I will then look toward new adventures, new mountains to climb, time with my loving wife and rapidly multiplying grandchildren.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve this community.”

