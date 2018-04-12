Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

School Superintendent Brian Sarvis to Retire

Santa Barbara district chief says he plans to stay on board through the end of the school year

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | November 9, 2010 | 11:33 p.m.

Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that he will retire after this school year, which ends June 30, 2011.

Sarvis, whose career in education has spanned 36 years, joined the Santa Barbara districts in 2001 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004.

Barbara Keyani, the district’s coordinator of administrative services and communications, said Sarvis made the following statement Tuesday night:

“Board, tonight I am announcing my retirement as superintendent of Santa Barbara School Districts, effective at the end of the school year.

“I am announcing it now, so the board will have the six to seven months it will need to go through the process of deciding on a selection procedure, recruitment and final selection of a new superintendent by the beginning of summer.

“This is my seventh year as superintendent in our district, and by the end of this school year, I will have been in education for 36 years. I have been attending school board meetings nonstop for over 30 years (except for the meeting when I was in China).

“It has been my pleasure to serve as one of a team of professionals dedicated to student success. I am delighted to have seen impressive increases in student achievement, excellent teachers who have stepped up their efforts to teach students at higher levels, and outstanding leaders placed in top administrative positions.

“We have seen major gains across the district, including incredible gains at some of our lowest performing schools. A number of our schools have been restructured, and we are seeing significant improvements in the delivery of education at those sites.

“Excellent staff efforts in our business division have provided a stable district budget, despite an ongoing state funding crisis.

“We have received tremendous community support in the passage of parcel tax measures H and I and bond measures Q and R.

“We have seen great changes in the use of benchmark data, professional learning teams, and in giving feedback on learning and instruction.

“Effective programs such as Read 180 have been installed, AVID courses have been increased, and staff have undertaken major changes in honors coursework. We have even seen a big improvement in nutrition.

“With new board focus goals, there is still much work to be done, and I will continue on that course through the end of this school year.

“We have a committed board who, I believe, will make excellent decisions about who to bring in next. And, of course, when the time comes, I will work with the new superintendent to provide a seamless transition in leadership.

“But I will then look toward new adventures, new mountains to climb, time with my loving wife and rapidly multiplying grandchildren.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve this community.”

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 