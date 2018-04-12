Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solar3D of Santa Barbara Names New Director of Technology

Dr. Changwan Son's expertise will aid in development of the company’s 3-D solar cell

By Jerry Schranz | November 9, 2010 | 6:02 p.m.

Solar3D Inc. of Santa Barbara, the developer of a breakthrough 3-D solar cell technology to maximize the conversion of sunlight into electricity, announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Changwan Son as director of technology to lead the development of the company’s technology and prototype.

Son is an internationally published and recognized expert in the field of photonics and optoelectronic devices. His breakthrough work has been published in Integrated Photonics and Nanophotonics Research and Applications, and the Lasers and Electro Optics Society.

“As we look to increase output from solar technology, we are extremely pleased to have someone of Dr. Son’s caliber join our team,” said Jim Nelson, CEO of Solar3D. “With a decade of experience on the cutting edge of optoelectronic devices, he is well suited to develop Solar3D’s innovative 3-D solar cell. His creativity and experience in micro- and nano-laser design is valuable in optimizing the performance of the highly efficient micro-photovoltaic structures that make up a Solar3D cell.”

Solar3D’s breakthrough technology uses low-cost processes and innovative 3D light-trapping structures to increase the efficiency of solar cells in order to decrease the overall cost per watt of electricity. Through revolutionary solar cell engineering, Solar3D’s approach will tip the solar cost curve in the direction of massive scalability, thus allowing the global deployment of a non-polluting energy technology that produces electricity from an unlimited power source — the sun.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to join an innovative company, which holds such potential to making solar energy more cost-effective,” Son said. “When fully developed, the company’s breakthrough technology will change the way people think about energy by making it economically feasible for more people and businesses to switch to solar.”

Son, who lives in Santa Barbara, received a Ph.D., master’s and bachelor’s degrees, all in electrical engineering, at the Pusan National University in Korea. He has authored 15 publications on optoelectronic design and fabrication.

— Jerry Schranz is a publicist.

