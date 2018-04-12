Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:11 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

The Travel Store Expands with New Line of Local Gift Products

The products, including gourmet goodies, can be packaged into gift baskets and travel trays

By Jane Spitzer | November 9, 2010 | 8:19 p.m.

In addition to the complete lines of travel-related products available at The Travel Store, 12 W. Anapamu St. in downtown Santa Barbara, there’s now a variety of packaged gourmet products grown, prepared or made here by local companies.

These gourmet goodies include pistachios, biscotti, preserves, mints, olives, coffee and chocolate bars.

These products can be purchased singly or grouped into gift baskets and travel trays. The Travel Store’s gift baskets and travel trays are an elegant way to have truly local gifts for any local event or as a thank you to friends, family and business associates.

The Travel Store’s travel trays are tailored to travel easily inside a suitcase or carry-on bag to take a piece of Santa Barbara when you travel out of town for personal or business purposes.

“After many requests by our customers, we have expanded our business to include local packaged gourmet products that you can take on a trip around the world or just several blocks away,” said Jan Koch, president of The Travel Store of Santa Barbara. “I am happy to give visitors and Santa Barbarans an easy way to find these products and to support local businesses. I encourage everyone to shop locally and to buy local products.”

— Jane Spitzer represents The Travel Store.

