Tom Donohue: Voters Say, ‘Focus on Jobs’

Americans want to go back to work, and we need to make it happen

The American people have spoken loud and clear. They want their newly elected Congress to focus on job creation and economic growth.

Voters rejected increased government spending, higher taxes, a government takeover of health care, and the burdensome regulations that have delayed our recovery and have caused crippling uncertainty for businesses. This election confirms that America is still a free enterprise nation.

As political leaders interpret the election results and determine their strategies and agendas, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will focus on the following priorities — beginning in the lame-duck session and extending into the new Congress.

We will urge all elected officials to heed the will of the people and to make economic growth and jobs their top priority. It’s time to put the brakes on the unbridled growth of government spending, taxes and regulations, which are collectively stalling our economic recovery and stifling the creation of new private-sector jobs.

We will push for immediate action to forestall one of the largest tax increases in history, which will take effect on Jan. 1 unless Congress takes action. In a weak economy, lawmakers must, at least temporarily, renew the expiring 2001 and 2003 tax relief, while addressing expired business tax credits and the alternative minimum tax.

We will continue working to fix — through legislative, regulatory and legal action when necessary — the worst excesses of the recently passed health-care and financial reform bills. Voters made it very clear that they want a more sensible approach to our energy and environmental challenges by removing from office a number of representatives who voted for the unworkable Waxman-Markey climate bill last year.

America is, in many ways, a nation at risk. Our competitive position in the world is slipping. The challenges facing us economically, fiscally and demographically are immense. From infrastructure and education to immigration and job creation, Americans want solutions and action, not more excuses and finger-pointing. It’s time to become a can-do nation once again, a nation that embraces big ideas to solve big problems, a nation that restores its faith in a free enterprise economy supported by a responsible and frugal government.

This election was historic by any measure — more seats changed hands than in any other contest going back to 1948. But it’s time to put politics aside and start working on bipartisan solutions to the challenges that are facing this country. Americans want to go back to work. Let’s make it happen starting now.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.