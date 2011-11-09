CALM’s Past Presidents Come Together to Share a Meal, Memories

On Oct. 20, nine of Child Abuse Listening & Mediation’s 25 past board presidents were honored at a luncheon at Birnam Wood Golf Course, and had the unique opportunity to come together and share stories of CALM’s history.

Past presidents in attendance included Robert Monk, Joanne Rapp, Joni Meisel, Margo Chapman, Jeanette Carpenter, Judy Bennett, Leah Temkin, Meredith Scott and Rich Schuette, representing each era of CALM’s history.

The past presidents exchanged stories on CALM’s history, discussing interesting topics ranging from how CALM was named and the organization’s growth, and the formation of the CALM Auxiliary to the many fundraising efforts including the Authors’ Luncheons and Design Houses throughout the years.

The compassion and dedication of each of these individuals has helped CALM tremendously in its mission to of prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.