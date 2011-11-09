Diane Gabriel Elected President of Santa Barbara Swim Club

Gabriel also works with the Montecito Sanitary District and the Rotary Club of Montecito

Diane Gabriel was recently elected president of the Santa Barbara Swim Club, a nonprofit organization providing professional coaching for competitive swimmers of all ages. Coaching is provided under contract with John Dussliere, member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Swim Team coaching staff. Gabriel is the general manager and district engineer for the Montecito Sanitary District and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Montecito. Other officers of the Santa Barbara Swim Club include Dave Adornetto, Liz Boscacci and Courtney Brewer. — Elizabeth Boscacci is treasurer of the Santa Barbara Swim Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >