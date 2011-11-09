Diane Gabriel Elected President of Santa Barbara Swim Club
Gabriel also works with the Montecito Sanitary District and the Rotary Club of Montecito
By Elizabeth Boscacci for the Santa Barbara Swim Club | November 9, 2011 | 8:48 p.m.
Diane Gabriel
Diane Gabriel was recently elected president of the Santa Barbara Swim Club, a nonprofit organization providing professional coaching for competitive swimmers of all ages.
Coaching is provided under contract with John Dussliere, member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Swim Team coaching staff.
Gabriel is the general manager and district engineer for the Montecito Sanitary District and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Montecito.
Other officers of the Santa Barbara Swim Club include Dave Adornetto, Liz Boscacci and Courtney Brewer.
— Elizabeth Boscacci is treasurer of the Santa Barbara Swim Club.
