Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 Honors Four Local High School Students

Blanca Garcia of SBHS, Maggie Langhorne of Bishop Diego, Annie Marroquin of Dos Pueblos and Jasmine Zamora Carbajal of San Marcos are honored for academics and community service

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 honored four talented students for their A++ academic achievements as well as for their outstanding community service awards.

They are top candidates for the Elks National Foundation Scholarships with a total of 500 scholarships nationally totaling $2,296,000.

Blanca Garcia of Santa Barbara High School has a 4.3 GPA and hopes to attend Brown University or Columbia University majoring in mathematics and physics. Nationally recognized as an AP Scholar With Distinction, she hopes to be an engineer and/or scientific professor.

Margaret Langhorne of Bishop Garcia Diego High School is also an A-plus student, applying for Oberlin College and the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education & Human Development. Her major will be vocal performance with a career in theater.

She has been an intern at the Music Academy of the West for four years, has performed in many local theatrical organizations and studied piano most of her life.

Annie Marroquin of Dos Pueblos High School has a 4.3 GPA and wants to attend UC Davis, Occidental College or Lewis & Clark College majoring in international affairs and environmental sustainability. A major student leader on campus and off, she was honored as National Laureate by the American Association of French Professors Le Grand Concours.

Jasmine Zamora-Carbajal of San Marcos High School also has a 4.3 GPA with hopes of becoming a pediatrician or pediatric oncologist after attending UCLA or the University of Pennsylvania. She will be taking state exams soon after attending the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at SBCC and the San Marcos Health Academy.

She has interned at Cottage Hospital and volunteered there and at the Samarkand Retirement Home. She credits the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program for helping her many accomplishments. Other activities include the Santa Barbara Police Activities League and Santa Barbara Zoo Camp counselor in training.

The deadline for ENF Scholarship applications is Dec. 2. Click here for more information.

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.