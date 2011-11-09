Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Revised Plans for Fresh & Easy Grocery Store Get Nod from Goleta Design Review Board

Members are 'very comfortable' with the concept, with the applicants addressing all of the board's early concerns about the project

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 9, 2011 | 10:22 p.m.

Members of the Goleta Design Review Board got a look at revised plans for a new grocery store on Calle Real on Tuesday and signed off on the changes, completing their conceptual review of the project.

A Fresh & Easy Market is slated for 5955 Calle Real, where Santa Barbara Motorsports now operates.

According to representatives of the project, that building would be demolished to make way for the new 14,000-square-foot store.

The Design Review Board met last month and raised several concerns about the project, including some architectural changes and the need for added landscaping. But applicants for Fresh & Easy addressed each comment with their revised plan, senior planner Scott Kolwitz told Noozhawk on Wednesday.

“The DRB was very comfortable with the project’s design,” he said.

From here, the project’s development plan will go before the city’s zoning administrator between now and Dec. 13. If the project gets preliminary approval from the DRB at its Dec. 13 meeting, the project could see final approval by the board in January of next year.

