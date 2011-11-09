Goleta Rotary Evening Club Welcomes Two New Members

Merilee Garife and David Dart have already helped make a difference in the community

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club has welcomed two new members, Merilee Garife and David Dart.

In an evening of celebration on Tuesday, the club welcomed Dart as a new member, and on Oct. 11, Garife was celebrated as a new member. They have already jumped in with both feet serving the community.

Recent projects included planting new plants at the Butterfly Reserve, painting tables and benches at Dos Pueblos Beach and building a sustainable garden at La Patera Elementary School.

Rotary International is dedicated to community service, and throughout the year club members work on a variety of projects to help make this a better world.

Become a member of Goleta Rotary Evening Club, serving communities locally and internationally to make this a better world. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Men and women gather in fellowship for a club dinner. Contact club President Martin Seen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.