Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Foot Patrol Busts Fake ID Ring; Four SBCC Students Arrested

Search warrant at a home on Sueno Road yields several fraudulent California driver's licenses as well as narcotics

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 9, 2011 | 11:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol have arrested four SBCC students on suspicion of participating in the mass production of fraudulent ID cards after serving a search warrant at their home on the 6600 block of Sueno Road.

Kotarou Maruyama
Kotarou Maruyama

Before the search warrant was served Tuesday, one suspect, 20-year-old Kotarou Maruyama, was contacted as he left the home and found to be in possession of several fraudulent California driver’s licenses, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

During service of the search warrant, deputies and detectives found more fraudulent California driver’s licenses in the residence, as well as equipment, including computers, scanners and blank identification cards.

Sugars said the search also led to the discovery of cocaine, Adderall, marijuana and steroids throughout the home. He said Maruyama’s roommates were home at the time, and some were found to be in possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses and narcotics.

Maruyama was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of forging driver’s licenses, counterfeiting seals of California, criminal conspiracy, possession and sales of fraudulent identification cards, utilize/access computer for purpose of fraud, possess equipment to produce fraudulent identification cards and possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $20,000.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is considering prosecuting three other suspects.

Yuujirou Marujama, 19, faces charges of forging driver’s licenses, counterfeiting seals of California, counterfeiting seals of California, criminal conspiracy, possession and sales of fraudulent identification cards, utilize/access computer for purpose of fraud, possess equipment to produce equipment to produce fraudulent identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camden Hersherberger, 20, faces charges of possession of Adderall and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

Anthony Ugas, 20, faces charges of possession of steroids (11377 H&S), and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 