Isla Vista Foot Patrol Busts Fake ID Ring; Four SBCC Students Arrested

Search warrant at a home on Sueno Road yields several fraudulent California driver's licenses as well as narcotics

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol have arrested four SBCC students on suspicion of participating in the mass production of fraudulent ID cards after serving a search warrant at their home on the 6600 block of Sueno Road.

Before the search warrant was served Tuesday, one suspect, 20-year-old Kotarou Maruyama, was contacted as he left the home and found to be in possession of several fraudulent California driver’s licenses, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

During service of the search warrant, deputies and detectives found more fraudulent California driver’s licenses in the residence, as well as equipment, including computers, scanners and blank identification cards.

Sugars said the search also led to the discovery of cocaine, Adderall, marijuana and steroids throughout the home. He said Maruyama’s roommates were home at the time, and some were found to be in possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses and narcotics.

Maruyama was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of forging driver’s licenses, counterfeiting seals of California, criminal conspiracy, possession and sales of fraudulent identification cards, utilize/access computer for purpose of fraud, possess equipment to produce fraudulent identification cards and possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $20,000.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is considering prosecuting three other suspects.

Yuujirou Marujama, 19, faces charges of forging driver’s licenses, counterfeiting seals of California, counterfeiting seals of California, criminal conspiracy, possession and sales of fraudulent identification cards, utilize/access computer for purpose of fraud, possess equipment to produce equipment to produce fraudulent identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camden Hersherberger, 20, faces charges of possession of Adderall and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

Anthony Ugas, 20, faces charges of possession of steroids (11377 H&S), and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.