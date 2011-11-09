Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Liam Burke: Stephen Petronio Dance Co. Bringing ‘Underland’ to UCSB

Experience the magic Monday as the music of Nick Cave blends movingly with visual art and fashion

By Liam Burke, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 9, 2011 | 11:10 p.m.

When the Sydney Dance Company approached Stephen Petronio about commissioning a dance piece, the New York choreographer couldn’t wait to get his hands on the music of Australia’s Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

He engaged visual designer Ken Tabachnick and video artist Mike Daly, as well as costumes by Tara Subkoff, renowned for her fashion label “Imitation of Christ.”

You see, this is what Petronio does best — he creates dances that incorporate new music, visual art and fashion, and collages them to create an evening of entertainment that makes us shiver in our seats.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will host the Stephen Petronio Dance Company when it performs “Underland” at 8 p.m. Monday in UCSB’s Campbell Hall. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students. Click here for tickets and more information.

Once Petronio let his dance work loose on Australian audiences at the Sydney Opera House, news of the electrical fire got back to the National Endowment for the Arts. It wanted to get its hands on it, too. Now “Underland’s” Australian fire has been extinguished and it is heading our way, funded in part by the NEA’s American Masterpieces: Three Centuries of Artistic Genius.

It is the poetic beauty of Cave that lends itself to Petronio’s mastermind-full art of dance, and with apocalyptic occurrences of the 21st century in mind, he creates a kind of physical calligraphy inside these “murder ballads” of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

With lyrics like “Oh then I’m so sorry father, I never thought I hurt you so much, This is a weeping song, A song in which to weep,” Petronio reveals a commonality in all the world — the pain of regret. Setting this against a cinematic backdrop of Daly’s video art, it commands the audience’s utmost attention. If you can picture images from the physically destructive world we know (crash-test dummies included), microscopic images of our procreative nature (madly wriggling sperm) and all the chaos of the world in between, then herein lies one artist’s vision of an “Underland.”

This may seem bleak at times, but I suspect this artist wants us to remember that we have collectively created all of this. And because it is done in dance, you are guaranteed redemption and release, as the darkness turns to light and beauty is revealed amid this seemingly horrific backdrop.

Expect to see highly trained contemporary dancers extorting (from themselves) a vocabulary of movement that doesn’t seem possible. “Underland” works magic and promises to be an experience, indeed a happening, inside Campbell Hall. This is living art — breathing, pulsating, procreating.

On Monday night, what else is there to do but experience art? Trust me, you don’t want to miss it.

Noozhawk contributing writer Liam Burke covers dance and has been published in Dance Magazine, Dance Australia and The James White Review. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 