Providence Hall Students to Share the Love with Community Nonprofits

90 students will spend Thursday contributing about 360 combined hours of service to local organizations

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | November 9, 2011 | 3:46 p.m.

This Thursday, all 90 Providence Hall seventh- to 12th-grade students will participate in a community service event called The Philia Project.

Philia is one of the four Greek words for love. This service activity gives students the opportunity to show their love for the community and for their school all at the same time.

With 90 Providence Hall students serving for at least four hours each, they will contribute about 360 hours of service to the Santa Barbara community in just one day. They will serve a variety of local nonprofit organizations. Among the projects:

» Alpha Resource Center, provides support services to clients with developmental disabilities. Students will be outside all morning, gardening and working on projects with clients.

» Unity Shoppe, provides food, clothing and household goods for low-income families. Students will sort donations and inventory as directed.

» Garden Court, an independent living community for low-income seniors. Students will clean, perform yard care and interact with seniors, including serving lunch, playing games and painting nails.

» Storyteller Children’s Center, early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children. Students will assist instructors, play outside with children, and help with food prep and serving.

» Adams State Preschool, serves children from low-income families. Students will interact with 4- and 5-year-olds and help with classroom projects.

» Carpinteria Senior Care Home, small senior care group home. Students will help and interact with seniors, including game time, facility projects, food preparation and meal serving. Six seniors live in this group home.

» Five Loaves Farm, a three-acre nonprofit farm on Santa Barbara Community Church property produces organic food for distribution to low-income families. Students will be outside in the garden and working on trail system.

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, provides food, education and other resources to low-income families and individuals. Students will receive food (including frozen turkeys), prepare food backpacks for homeless program, and do other food preparation.

» Casa Esperanza Homeless Center, provides shelter and food to hundreds of individuals and families each year. Students will be working in the kitchen and on various projects.

“I am convinced that community service benefits the individual student, as he or she figures out how and where they will serve and lead in the world after graduation from college,” Providence Hall Board President Randal Clark said. “As a business owner who may someday hire one of these students, it is important to me that my future employees appreciate and care for the community of Santa Barbara.”

Besides helping the community, this project allows students to show their love and support for their school, Providence Hall, which provides Christian faith-based college preparatory education for grades seven to 12 in Santa Barbara. Similar to a jog-a-thon, this event is a serve-a-thon. Sponsors, including friends, family members and local businesses, support the students’ efforts with a donation.

In 2010, the Philia Project raised about $13,600 for providing tuition assistance to allow more students to attend Providence Hall. The goal is to raise $15,000 or more this year.

Sponsorship gifts may be sent to the school at 630 E. Canon Perdido St., or click here to donate online. Gifts are fully tax-deductible.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

