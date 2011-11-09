Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable to Discuss Business Outlook for Central Coast

Industry experts will offer their insights Thursday morning at the University Club

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | November 9, 2011

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable will host its monthly panel discussion called “Economic Recovery or Downturn on the Central Coast in 2012” at 8 a.m. Thursday at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

SABER, a small-business educator and networking organization, holds monthly meetings featuring industry experts who strive to enhance local business leaders’ professional lives and skills, according to its Web site.

Panel members will offer their business outlook for the Central Coast region. Panelists include Prudential Realtor Dan Encell; Mark Schniepp, director and chief executive officer of the Goleta-based California Economic Forecast; Kenneth Hyman, CEO of Partnervest Financial Group; and Jerry Beaver of Pacifica Commercial Real Estate.

Beaver said that in terms of the commercial real estate market, Santa Barbara has been somewhat insulated from the global economic downturn. He said State Street vacancies are filling up and the industrial market has remained very tight,.

“I think people are going to realize Santa Barbara survived a very difficult time ... and we’re going to come through very well,” Beaver said.

Tickets for Thursday's event cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door, including breakfast and parking.

