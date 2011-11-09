Solvang Woman to Be Arraigned on Welfare Fraud Charges

DA's Office says 22-year-old is accused of trying to purchase a car with food stamps

A Solvang woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly committing welfare fraud, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Krystal Wood, 22, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and is suspected of misusing welfare benefits when she attempted to purchase a car with food stamps.

Wood was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where she is being held on $20,000 bail.

The arrest was the result of a two-week investigation, and Wood will be arraigned on the charges in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case or other welfare benefit scams is asked to contact the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 805.346.7134.

