Local News

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence Dispute, Standoff

Several Santa Barbara homes are evacuated after the man, believed to have access to firearms, fails to surrender

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 9, 2011 | 4:56 p.m.

Jonathan Ulises Aceves

A Santa Barbara area man has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence dispute that led to an overnight standoff with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A caller to 9-1-1 about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday reported seeing a man hitting a woman near the intersection of Magna Vista and Baxter streets in Santa Barbara and hearing several gunshots outside a nearby home shortly after the attack, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said responding sheriff’s deputies contacted the woman, who had minor injuries but declined treatment.

Deputies then talked with the suspect, 24-year-old Jonathan Ulises Aceves, at his residence on the 4700 block of Chandler Street.

Sugars said the deputies learned Aceves, on probation, may have had access to several firearms and tried to get him to surrender. When those attempts failed, the Special Enforcement Team was called to the scene about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sugars.

He said several nearby homes were evacuated, and the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter set up a temporary shelter at San Marcos High School for about two dozen evacuees.

Aceves was taken into custody without incident about 3:15 a.m. Sheriff’s detectives have since served a search warrant and seized at least one weapon.

Aceves was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony counts, including domestic battery, making death threats, threatening a witness, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and committing a crime while on probation. Bail was set at $100,000.

