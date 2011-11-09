Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Poet Laureate to Host ‘Remembering the Tea Fire: A Community Reading’

Westmont professor Paul Willis and local poets welcome the public to present at Sunday's free gathering

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 9, 2011 | 11:30 p.m.

Paul Willis
Paul Willis

Paul Willis, a professor of English at Westmont College and Santa Barbara’s poet laureate, and Coyote Road neighbor Gudrun Bortman are hosting “Remembering the Tea Fire: A Community Reading” from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hieronymus Lounge in Westmont’s Kerrwood Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

At least 17 community poets will present at the gathering.

“Any and all are welcome to read a poem or two to mark the anniversary of — and perhaps our distance from — this traumatic event,” Willis said. “The poems could be ones you have written yourself or simply ones that you have chosen to fit the occasion.”

Willis, who earned a doctorate in English at Washington State University, has taught at Westmont since 1988. Both he and Bortman lost their homes in the 2008 Tea Fire, which destroyed 210 homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

“Come one, come all, to unite with our neighbors in a time of connection and even, perhaps, a time of healing,” Willis said.

For more information or to be added to the list of presenters, call Willis at 805.565.7174.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 