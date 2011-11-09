Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Host Grand Opening of New Solvang Branch

The office will serve the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, and is recognized by Medicare and Medi-Cal

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host a Grand Opening of its newly licensed Solvang branch from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 436 First St., Suite 201.

The celebration will include gourmet appetizers and a selection of regional wines.

The grand opening coincides with the celebration of National Home Care & Hospice Month as well as Solvang’s Third Wednesday, which is a day for local shops, restaurants and professional offices to showcase businesses and offer special sales.

The Solvang branch is designed to serve the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys and is recognized by Medicare and Medi-Cal.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

About seven years ago, Charles Chester, then vice president of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, contacted Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and encouraged its presence in the Santa Ynez Valley. Expansion plans, $8,000 in grant money from The Valley Foundation and an application in 2010 to the California Department of Public Health followed, culminating on Oct. 18 with the news of licensure.

“This was a long and arduous process,” said Lynda Tanner, CEO and president of VNHC. “We are extremely happy that we were successful in our efforts to make this location a branch as we are committed to serving the valley for the next 100 years.”

For more information on the Grand Opening of VNHC’s Solvang branch, contact Jennifer Bishop at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.693.5555 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.