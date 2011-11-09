Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Young Leaders Society Hosting Bowl-a-Thon for United We Read Program

Benefit event will be held Nov. 18 at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond

By Steve Ortiz for the Young Leaders Society of Santa Barbara County | November 9, 2011 | 7:28 p.m.

More than 70 people will bowl together from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond to raise money for United Way of Santa Barbara County Young Leaders Society’s third annual Bowl-a-Thon to benefit United We Read and other valuable community programs.

This year’s event was made possible through the generosity of “The Strike” sponsors — Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Venoco Inc.

United We Read matches young professional volunteers with a class at a local elementary school with the goal of engaging students to improve their enjoyment of reading and reading ability. The young professionals read to the students and donate books to the class or school’s library.

The visit is also a great opportunity for the students to learn about the young professionals’ careers and education. Students love to ask questions and interact one-on-one with the volunteers.

Individual tickets for the bowling event are $30, or $180 for a team of six, which includes two hours of bowling, shoes and a raffle ticket. Zodo’s is located at 5925 Calle Real in Goleta.

The goal of United Way’s Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and network opportunities.

Click here to register for the event.

— Steve Ortiz represents the Young Leaders Society of Santa Barbara County.

