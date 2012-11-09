Armed Man Robs Ice Cream Shop in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday evening at the Baskin’ Robbins ice cream shop at 403 N. Broadway.

Police say a man wearing a Halloween mask entered the business about 6:30 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash he removed from the cash register.

He was described as possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark-colored beanie, a Halloween-type mask, blue pants and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .