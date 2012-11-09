Man’s Body Found on Beach in Isla Vista Identified as UCSB Student

Authorities say 21-year-old David Propp suffered facial and head injuries consistent with a fall

A body was discovered Friday morning on an Isla Vista beach, and authorities later identified the body as that of 21-year-old David Propp, a UCSB student.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Butch Arnoldi said the man’s family has been notified.

At 8:42 a.m., Isla Vista Foot Patrol station personnel and County Fire responded to report of a body on the beach at the 6500 block of Del Playa Road and confirmed the man was dead.

The man was described as having sustained facial and head injuries consistent with a fall, Arnoldi said.

