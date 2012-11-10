Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:30 am | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Candidates Backed By Teachers Unseat Two Longtime Incumbents

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 10, 2012 | 2:02 a.m.

Two local candidates backed by teachers touting change unseated longtime incumbents in Tuesday’s election.

While it’s unknown whether the teachers’ efforts were directly responsible, teachers believe their endorsement and information campaigns provided a final push to shake up the boards of trustees for Allan Hancock College and the Orcutt Union School District.

Hilda Zacarias
Hilda Zacarias

Santa Maria accountant Hilda Zacarias will replace Hancock Trustee Henry Grennan, a retired educator who has represented Area 1 for the past 12 years.

Zacarias, who has a long record of serving on public boards, earned 55.97 percent of votes to Grennan’s 43.72 percent.

In another race, Lizabeth Phillips unseated longtime Orcutt district trustee Kathy Meissner, who sat on the board the past two decades.

Educators from both districts said they endorsed the winning candidates in an attempt to have their collective voices better heard.

Mark Miller, president of Hancock’s part-time faculty association, said Zacarias seemed to be in line with faculty’s thinking regarding binding arbitration — accepting the resolution of third parties in some conflict cases.

“We’re very pleased. We unseated a longtime, long-serving member,” Miller told Noozhawk. “In our view, historic. It’s the first time our local has undertaken a political campaign. The board, in my view, has become very insulated. Generally speaking, the candidates ran unopposed. We felt that it was time to shake the board up. Hilda has been very active in local politics.”

Zacarias said this week that she’s very grateful for faculty support at an institution she used to attend and also taught briefly.

She also has served as a trustee of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, as a member of the Santa Maria City Council and as the Democratic nominee for the California Assembly District 33.

“I realized a long, long time ago that we live in a community of institutions. If you want to effect real change, you need to be a part of an organization,” Zacarias said. “What’s particularly important to me is picking a new president. We have a responsibility to the public, not to administrators. It’s all about the students.”

In Orcutt, Phillips was backed by the Orcutt Educators Association and the California State Employees Association.

OEA President Monique Segura said it was the first year teachers had mobilized via flier campaigns and precinct walks for a candidate.

“New blood on the board is a different perspective; a fresh face to look at the issues at hand,” Segura said. “The Orcutt Educators Association also was felling like we wanted a friendly school board member to the teachers. Not so much support, but someone to listen. It really was a grassroots effort.”

Among issues with the Orcutt board, Segura said many teachers were not behind a recent decision to limit enrollment at Orcutt Academy High School.

Segura said Phillips’ past volunteer work in schools, including as an active PTA officer and member, made her a desirable candidate.

Meissner said this week that Tuesday’s loss is still sinking in.

“I’m really sad that I’m no longer going to be able to serve the children of the Orcutt school district,” she said.

Neither Phillips, who works in the human resources department at Hancock, nor Grennan could not be reached for comment.

Educators said they hope the board changes will spark renewed partnerships with governing bodies.

“We hope there’s no hard feelings with the process,” Segura said. “It’s a democratic process.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 