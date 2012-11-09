Cottage Hospital to Hold Neighborhood Meeting on Construction Update
By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | November 9, 2012 | 10:34 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital neighbors and interested community members are invited to a neighborhood meeting for an update on the upcoming phases of construction and demolition.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 in the Meisel Conference Center at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, 2415 De la Vina St.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 805.569.8909.
— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health System.
