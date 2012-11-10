Genealogical Society Display Asks, ‘Isn’t It Time You Met Your Family?’

While October was Family History Month, it is never too late to discover your roots.

Cari Thomas and Cathy Jordan have put together a beautiful genealogically themed display at the downtown Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The inspired work asks the question, “Isn’t it time you met your family?” and then answers, “Let us help you find them at the Sahyun.” (The Sahyun Genealogical Library is a Santa Barbara gem tucked in and almost hidden at the corner of Castillo and Montecito streets).

The presentation is well composed, interesting and informative, and makes a great pitch for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

The display will be in place until the end of November. Take a few minutes the next time you are downtown to drop in and learn a little bit about what this wonderful, all-volunteer group has to offer.

Click here for more information. Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.