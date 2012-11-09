Mesa Lane Beach Access Steps Reopen to the Public

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce that the beach access steps at Mesa Lane reopened to the public Friday.

The steps were closed on Oct. 3 to replace the lowest landing and stair segment and other critical repairs. The project included the demolition of the existing concrete foundation and steps as well as the last wood segment and landing. The stairs and landing were reconstructed with steel posts and stairs and new concrete steps to the beach.

A number of other site improvements were completed, including the replacement of worn steps, repairs to the existing wood posts, painting, repairs to the asphalt walkway, and installation of new trash cans.

As a result of a coordinated team of contractors and public agency staff, the project was completed ahead of the anticipated schedule.

Cushman Contracting installed the new landing and stairs, city staff and contractors completed the additional improvements, and the County of Santa Barbara provided access to the beach via Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

Funded by the City of Santa Barbara and the State Coastal Conservancy, the new steps provide safe public access to the beach.

The public is invited to join Mayor Helene Schneider and the Santa Barbara City Council for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.