Road Work Along Highway 154 Scheduled for Next Week

Caltrans will be performing road work on Highway 154 next week in the following locations:

» Highway 154 at Baseline Avenue — Guardrail work Tuesday through Thursday during the overnight hours from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

» Highway 154 at Baseline Avenue — Paving on Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

» Highway 154 — Slope cleaning from the Cold Spring Bridge to San Antonio Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 20 minutes.

» Highway 154 — Slope cleaning near Paradise Road, Saint Francis Ranch, the Cachuma Observation Point and Armour Ranch Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 20 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.