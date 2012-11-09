Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Business

Fitness Pro Rob DeCou Joins Team at Conditioning Specialists

By Darcy Curry for Conditioning Specialists | November 9, 2012 | 4:56 p.m.

Rob DeCou
Rob DeCou

Rob DeCou, a fitness professional from Washington with a background in wrestling, cycling, running and extreme endurance sports, has joined the team at Conditioning Specialists.

DeCou has a wealth of experiences in athletics, fitness and outdoor activities. With a background in wrestling, cycling and running, he is known for his gentle, encouraging words and stockpile of food, water and supplies within reach while he trains.

He has completed three cross-country cycling a world-record 50-hour, nonstop aerobics event in Surat, India, in 1997, marathons, cycling tours and endurance rides, ultra-marathons, Ironman competitions and completing the breathtaking Leadville 100-mile run held in the mountains of Colorado.

DeCou grew up in the small town of Port Angeles, Wash., bordering Olympic National Park.

While training in his hometown, he completed three master’s degrees in education, business and leadership. His experience and background range from search and rescue and certification as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) to teaching, coaching and mentoring.

DeCou has also served as a National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer, CPR/AED instructor and defensive tactics instructor.

He enjoys being involved in the Santa Barbara community, especially the opportunity to help train and encourage people who are learning to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle.

Click here to learn more about Conditioning Specialists and all it does. Click here to learn more about the world-class fitness professionals services.

— Darcy Curry represents Conditioning Specialists.

