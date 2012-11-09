Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Thanksgiving Feast to Homeless

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.
The Rescue Mission and a team of volunteers will be prepared to serve more than 300 meals to community members in need. This festive celebration will be held in the Mission’s dining hall located at 535 E. Yanonali St.
“The homeless, hurting and hungry in our community feel forgotten –– especially during the holidays,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “In the last year, we have seen a 14 percent increase in need for our emergency services to the homeless.”
— Rebecca Weber is director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.