VNHC to Fly Flags in Honor of National Home Health and Hospice Month

In honor of National Home Health and Hospice Month, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will be flying its beautiful blue and yellow flags along downtown State Street next week, Nov. 13-20.

The flag features VNHC’s logo — a moving yellow heart symbolizing the compassionate care given by VNHC nurses and home health aides throughout the Santa Barbara community since 1908.

More than 7.5 million Americans rely on home-delivered health care each day for treatment of acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability or terminal illness. Last year, VNHC served more than 5,200 patients in Santa Barbara County, with thousands of home visits by nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides and physicians.

In addition to providing home care, VNHC loaned nearly $100,000 worth of durable medical equipment and supplies, at no charge, through its popular Loan Closet program and provided more than $1.6 million in additional subsidized care and community programs to patients who were unable to pay for necessary treatments and services.

“We are so honored to serve and to be recognized within the community for more than 100 years,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “With our flags flying high, we remind the community of National Home Health & Hospice Month as an opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the outstanding nurses, social workers, administrators and volunteers who every day, devote their lives to helping others.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

Click here for more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.