Basketball: SBCC Drops Third-Place Game to Glendale

The Vaqueros' 100-86 loss is second at tournament.

SBCC struggled in the second half for the second straight day Saturday and fell to Glendale, 100-86, in the third-place game of the Glendale Tournament.

“Our defensive transition was very poor,” coach Morris Hodges said. “They got 20 points off our 14 turnovers.”

SBCC (0-2) trailed 52-49 at intermission and was still down three, 69-66, with 13 minutes to go. That’s when Glendale took command with a 15-3 run to build the lead to 84-69.

“We’ve played pretty good first halves but we haven’t been able to sustain it,” Hodges noted.

Lucky Teeguarden led the Vaqueros with 14 points while Chris Lewis and Richard Somdah had 11 apiece. Mark Keeten contributed 10 points for SBCC, which shot only 24 percent from the 3-point line (6-25) and 60.8 percent from the charity stripe (14-23).

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.