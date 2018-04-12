Cliff Drive Care Center to Host Retirement Parties for Pat Weatherford

The Cliff Drive Care Center, part of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, will host two retirement parties for 17-year teacher and preschool director Pat Weatherford.

From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, there will be appetizers in the preschool and after-school areas. Free child care will be provided in the preschool area.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, after all three worship services, there will be a celebration on the deck outside the sanctuary.

Weatherford has touched many lives during her time at CDCC. Several parents and others have expressed a desire to give a gift to her to show their appreciation. Weatherford has expressed that her wish is not for gifts for herself, but rather that people continue to support CDCC in the way she has poured her life and love into it.

At both celebrations, there will be an opportunity to contribute to a memory book for Weatherford.

To give a gift of some kind, Weatherford has suggested the following gifts to CDCC.

» Sponsor a CDCC child at $25 (or more) per month.

» Give a one-time gift to the Scholarship Fund.

» Provide a $25 scholarship for a parent to attend our Christian Counseling Center.

» Contribute to the reserves of CDCC.

Alternatively, consider purchasing one of the following: Crayola class-pack crayons; large metal yellow Tonka trucks; baby dolls of all ethnicities with clothes; plastic high heeled shoes and jewelry for dress up; gift cards to Bennett’s school supply, Michaels, Chaucer’s, Borders or Staples for the teachers; and art supplies of all varieties.