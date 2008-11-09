Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:21 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Delays Expected Monday for Coast Village Road Roundabout Work

Restriping to take place at Coast Village and Hot Springs roads, Cabrillo Boulevard and Old Coast Highway.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 9, 2008 | 2:38 p.m.

Work on the west Coast Village Road roundabout will have a major traffic impact this week as construction continues on the $53 million Highway 101 widening project between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road.

On Monday, crews will re-stripe the two intersections at Coast Village and Hot Springs roads, Cabrillo Boulevard and Old Coast Highway in preparation for upcoming work on the Montecito roundabout. Traffic will be shifted toward the freeway as part of the striping. Flaggers will be directing traffic through the intersections between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and motorists should anticipate up to a 10-minute delay, Caltrans spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said. If additional prep work is needed, crews will finish Wednesday. Construction crews will not be working Tuesday in observance of Veterans Day.

Meanwhile, the northbound Milpas off-ramp will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for re-striping and the placement of concrete safety barriers to prepare for work on the Cacique Street under-crossing later this week. The off-ramps at Salinas and Garden streets should be used as detours.

Work will continue on the northbound 101 retaining and sound walls between the Cabrillo on-ramp and the Salinas off-ramp. Crews will drive piles for the new sound wall by the Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On the southbound side, crews will continue pouring the foundations of a retaining wall in preparation for the new hook off-ramp east of Milpas, as well as grading and retaining wall work for the new third lane. The off-ramp at Los Patos Way will remain closed until September.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas and Hot Springs include the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The four-year project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million from Measure D.

