Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:41 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Football: Streaking Vaqueros Win a Wild One, 55-52

Harris runs for three TDs; SBCC intercepts five passes in fifth-straight victory.

By Dave Loveton | November 9, 2008 | 1:34 a.m.

Points and yards were coming fast and furiously Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

In a football game that featured a school-record 107 combined points and nearly 1,100 yards, SBCC held on for a wild 55-52 victory over Los Angeles Valley after taking a 45-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

“That was fun,” said Vaqueros quarterback Austin Civita. “We’re really starting to click on offense.”

The Vaqueros (5-4, 5-1) won their fifth-straight game, the longest streak since 1991, and took over sole possession of second place in the American Pacific Conference. Valley (5-4, 4-2) lost despite amassing 694 total yards and 33 first downs.

Meanwhile, Antelope Valley walloped Los Angeles Pierce, 42-7, to clinch a tie for the conference title at 6-0. Even if the Marauders lost their final game at Valley next Saturday, they would still win the title because they beat SBCC in the APC opener, 28-14.

Lamont Dupree had two of the Vaqueros’ five interceptions. He got the home team off to a strong start with an 80-yard interception return on the third play of the game. Valley answered with a 64-yard TD drive, then Jakharie Murphy ripped off a 62-yard kickoff return.

The Vaqueros took over at the Monarchs’ 29 and Trayone Harris ran five straight times, scoring on a 2-yard pitchout. Less than six minutes into the game, the Vaqueros had a 14-7 lead.

Murphy had a huge night of returns with 198 yards on two kick returns and a pair of punt returns. His 77-yard kickoff runback — his longest of the year — set up the Vaqueros at the Valley 4. Two plays later, Oscar Loza found clear sailing on a 4-yard reverse for a 21-7 lead.

The margin grew to 31-21 by halftime, thanks to a 46-yard Civita-to-Loza scoring strike with 52 seconds left in the second period. Loza caught seven balls for 140 yards and a TD, but injured his knee while making a spectacular grab of a 50-yard third-quarter pass to the Monarch 4. Harris ran it in on the next play, extending the lead to 38-24.

Harris finished with 139 yards rushing on 20 attempts with three TDs. He scored on a 4-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive in the third quarter and Robin Lawson bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out, giving the Vaqueros a 45-24 lead with 3:13 to go in the third period.

Valley’s QB Bret Visciglia completed 31-of-52 passes for 523 yards and six TDs. Four of his scoring strikes came in the fourth quarter when the Monarchs outscored the Vaqueros 28-10.

“We allowed a couple of big plays but we also made a couple of big plays,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “The good thing was they tried to sell out stopping the run — again, the second week in a row — and we were able to run the ball. We were also able to hit a few big pass plays, which was really important.”

Valley had a first-and-goal on the 1-yard line in the third period but SBCC’s defense held on three plays, forcing Wilmer Segura to kick a 20-yard field goal.

Jakharie Murphy’s 32-yard TD on a well-designed reverse on the second-to-last play of the third quarter was erased by a blocking penalty.

After Valley scored to cut the deficit to 48-45 with 1:32 to play, Harris recovered an onside kick at the Valley 43. An offside penalty moved the ball to the 38 and Harris broke free around the left corner for a 38-yard TD run that made it 55-45 with 1:22 remaining.

SBCC closes out the regular season Saturday at East Los Angeles.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 