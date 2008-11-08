Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:55 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 

Micheel Named Among ‘Best of Best’ Financial Advisers

The longtime Smith Barney wealth management leader is chosen by Barron's Magazine for "Winner's Circle" status.

By Allie Reilly | November 8, 2008 | 12:08 a.m.

Bruce L. Micheel, senior vice president-wealth management of The Micheel-Gamberdella Group at Smith Barney, recently attended the fourth-annual “Top Advisers Summit” at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Bruce Micheel
The summit was hosted by Barron’s Magazine and the Winner’s Circle Organization, which was founded by R.J. Shook in 2001 and promotes best practices in the industry and the value of advice to the investing public.

Micheel was joined by 85 of the Top 100 Financial Advisers in the United States, as ranked by The Winner’s Circle and published in Barron’s April 21 issue. These industry leaders conducted workshops and panels that explored current issues in wealth management — from marketing to the affluent, to defining and evolving practices as the marketplace changes. Small roundtables were led by the top financial advisers on 12 different topics, ranging from facing industry challenges to operating a large retail practice.

“It was an honor to be a part of this event and to meet other professionals who share the same integrity and passion for this industry,” Micheel said. “Discussing best practices one-on-one with the top financial advisers across the country was a unique experience. It will be beneficial to bring these insights back to my firm and my clients.”

Also in attendance were nearly 500 financial advisers who were selected by their firms to participate in the event. Companies represented included AIG Advisor Group, Ameriprise Financial, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank, LPL Financial Services, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, RBC Wealth Management, Robert W. Baird & Co., Smith Barney, UBS Financial Services and Wachovia Securities.

“The Summit has become a benchmark event for the financial-adviser community and proved to be an excellent time to hold this conference to generate ideas to help deal with the current market turmoil,” said Edwin Finn, Barron’s president. “The top financial advisers came together with other industry leaders to share information and be proactive about finding solutions for their clients and for the industry overall.”

Smith Barney is a division of Citigroup Global Markets Inc.. Allie Reilly is a media coordinator for Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

