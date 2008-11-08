Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:45 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: Gauchos Can’t Score but Get Edge in Big West Tournament

UCSB hosts Cal Poly in Wednesday's home-opener after tying UC Davis, 0-0.

By Matt Hurst | November 8, 2008 | 10:57 p.m.

The No. 17 UCSB men’s soccer team guaranteed itself a home match to open the Big West Conference Tournament despite a 0-0 tie after 110 minutes Saturday against UC Davis.

Later Saturday, No. 11 UC Irvine beat Cal State Northridge, 3-1, to win its first Big West title and settle the question of who UCSB’s first-round opponent would be: Cal Poly.

At Aggie Field on Saturday, however, the Gauchos couldn’t score for the second straight game. Despite outshooting UCD, 17-8 — including five shots on goal to three — UCSB couldn’t find the back of the net after tying Cal Poly earlier this week after playing two overtimes then as well. It is the first time the Gauchos have been shut out in consecutive matches since 2006.

In a foul-marred match that featured 47 total fouls and eight total yellow cards, the Gauchos had to settle for a tie with the Aggies, whom they could be hosting again Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Kristopher Minton recorded his third shutout of the season by making three saves.

Senior Chris Pontius led the Gauchos in shots with six, including three on goal, but UCD goalkeeper Ryan McCowan had four saves.

The Gauchos held Big West goal-scoring leader Quincy Amarikwa in check as the senior forward had just one shot on the day. In the two teams’ previous meeting, Amarikwa scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. That loss ended the Gauchos’ goal-scoring streak at 31 consecutive games, which had been the longest active run in the country.

UCSB outshot the Aggies 10-2 in the first period and then 3-1 in the first overtime. The Gauchos have not scored since Peter McGlynn’s first-half goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to UCI.

Tickets to the No. 2 seed Gauchos’ semifinal match Wednesday will be available Monday. Click here for tickets, visit the Athletics Ticket Office in the ICA Building or call 805.893.8272.

Matt Hurst is UCSB’s assistant athletics communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 