Soccer: Gauchos Can’t Score but Get Edge in Big West Tournament

The No. 17 UCSB men’s soccer team guaranteed itself a home match to open the Big West Conference Tournament despite a 0-0 tie after 110 minutes Saturday against UC Davis.

Later Saturday, No. 11 UC Irvine beat Cal State Northridge, 3-1, to win its first Big West title and settle the question of who UCSB’s first-round opponent would be: Cal Poly.

At Aggie Field on Saturday, however, the Gauchos couldn’t score for the second straight game. Despite outshooting UCD, 17-8 — including five shots on goal to three — UCSB couldn’t find the back of the net after tying Cal Poly earlier this week after playing two overtimes then as well. It is the first time the Gauchos have been shut out in consecutive matches since 2006.

In a foul-marred match that featured 47 total fouls and eight total yellow cards, the Gauchos had to settle for a tie with the Aggies, whom they could be hosting again Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Kristopher Minton recorded his third shutout of the season by making three saves.

Senior Chris Pontius led the Gauchos in shots with six, including three on goal, but UCD goalkeeper Ryan McCowan had four saves.

The Gauchos held Big West goal-scoring leader Quincy Amarikwa in check as the senior forward had just one shot on the day. In the two teams’ previous meeting, Amarikwa scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. That loss ended the Gauchos’ goal-scoring streak at 31 consecutive games, which had been the longest active run in the country.

UCSB outshot the Aggies 10-2 in the first period and then 3-1 in the first overtime. The Gauchos have not scored since Peter McGlynn’s first-half goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to UCI.

