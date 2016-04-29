110 Men Raise $80,000 for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 13th Annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night

One hundred and ten men attended the 13th Annual Peter Murphy’s Men’s Night in the beautiful setting of Ursula & Pat Nesbitt’s Bella Vista Ranch and Polo Club to raise funds for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

In one evening, the gentlemen raised $80,000 to support VNHC’s upcoming annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, which will pay tribute to Remembered Mother Debby Davison and Honored Mother Kate Firestone.

Both Men’s Night and Mother’s Day Luncheon raise funds to support VNHC’s mission to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services to all community residents, including those unable to pay.

Men’s Night has become a tradition to reconnect with old friends as well as make new ones; and although the event has been a great excuse to get together, all the attendees have been personally touched by services provided by VNHC and have a desire to ensure that VNHC continues to be there for our community.

VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith said, “There were at least 485 people today who were touched by the services of VNHC: 21 of them came through the doors at the Loan Closet; 313 of them were cared for through our Home Health services at home recovering from illness, surgery or dealing with a chronic disease; and 151 of them were provided with dignity at the hand of our compassionate and trusted care providers at end of life, either in their own home or in our Serenity House.”

Former VNHC Board Director Neil Levinson shared a personal story about one of his daughter’s teachers who stayed at Serenity House (VNHC’s inpatient hospice facility). He shared how Serenity House provided the special opportunity for quality time with their friend before his passing, and it reminded him that we should all “seize the moment and truly cherish the last days you have with loved ones.”

Andrew Firestone concluded the evening, thanking the group for supporting VNHC with their presence. And on behalf of his family, he thanked VNHC for recognizing his mother, Kate Firestone, as this year’s Honored Mother for the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Firestone has been involved with VNHC as the emcee for the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon in the past. This year, he will also attend the luncheon as an honored guest with his mother and family.

Thanks to the vision of Peter Murphy, over the years, the Men’s Night event has raised over a half million dollars. This year’s philanthropic group of men raised $80,000 to continue his legacy of supporting VNHC, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofits, to ensure health, independence, compassion and dignity for people when they need it most.

VNHC extends its warmest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this special night.

— Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.