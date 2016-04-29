Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

110 Men Raise $80,000 for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at 13th Annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night

Brooks Firestone, VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith and Andrew Firestone.
Brooks Firestone, VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith and Andrew Firestone. (Rhianna Mercier photo)
By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 29, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

One hundred and ten men attended the 13th Annual Peter Murphy’s Men’s Night in the beautiful setting of Ursula & Pat Nesbitt’s Bella Vista Ranch and Polo Club to raise funds for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

In one evening, the gentlemen raised $80,000 to support VNHC’s upcoming annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, which will pay tribute to Remembered Mother Debby Davison and Honored Mother Kate Firestone.

Both Men’s Night and Mother’s Day Luncheon raise funds to support VNHC’s mission to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services to all community residents, including those unable to pay.

Men’s Night has become a tradition to reconnect with old friends as well as make new ones; and although the event has been a great excuse to get together, all the attendees have been personally touched by services provided by VNHC and have a desire to ensure that VNHC continues to be there for our community.

Spencer Shulem, Pat Tisdale, Steven Shulem and Brian Robertson. Click to view larger
Spencer Shulem, Pat Tisdale, Steven Shulem and Brian Robertson. (Rhianna Mercier photo)

VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith said, “There were at least 485 people today who were touched by the services of VNHC: 21 of them came through the doors at the Loan Closet; 313 of them were cared for through our Home Health services at home recovering from illness, surgery or dealing with a chronic disease; and 151 of them were provided with dignity at the hand of our compassionate and trusted care providers at end of life, either in their own home or in our Serenity House.”

Former VNHC Board Director Neil Levinson shared a personal story about one of his daughter’s teachers who stayed at Serenity House (VNHC’s inpatient hospice facility). He shared how Serenity House provided the special opportunity for quality time with their friend before his passing, and it reminded him that we should all “seize the moment and truly cherish the last days you have with loved ones.”  

Andrew Firestone concluded the evening, thanking the group for supporting VNHC with their presence. And on behalf of his family, he thanked VNHC for recognizing his mother, Kate Firestone, as this year’s Honored Mother for the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.  

Firestone has been involved with VNHC as the emcee for the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon in the past. This year, he will also attend the luncheon as an honored guest with his mother and family.

Thanks to the vision of Peter Murphy, over the years, the Men’s Night event has raised over a half million dollars. This year’s philanthropic group of men raised $80,000 to continue his legacy of supporting VNHC, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofits, to ensure health, independence, compassion and dignity for people when they need it most.

VNHC extends its warmest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this special night.

Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 