Christopher Columbus Ship the Niña Sailing In to Santa Barbara

By Jennifer Guess | November 10, 2008 | 3:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host dockside tours aboard the Niña, a replica of Christopher Columbus’ favorite ship, on Nov. 19. The vessel will be in the Santa Barbara Harbor through Nov. 30.

Built completely by hand and without the use of power tools, the Niña is “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built,” according to Archaeology Magazine. The craftsmanship of construction and the details in the rigging are reminiscent Age of Discovery. The Niña was used in the production of the film 1492, starring Gerard Depardieu and directed by Ridley Scott.

The ship has been touring continually since 1992 as a “sailing museum” for the purpose of educating the public and schoolchildren on the Caravel, a two- or three-masted Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers during the Age of Discovery.

While in port, the public is invited to walk aboard the ship for self-guided tours. The prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students. Children age 4 or younger are free. The ship will be open daily from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Reservations aren’t necessary.

Teachers wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member should contact the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Education Department at 805.962.8404, ext.109, or [email protected]

School groups must have a minimum of 15 participants. No maximum. School-group tours are available Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 24-28 from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Space is limited.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

