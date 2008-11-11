Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:38 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 

Olympian Todd Rogers to be Special Guest at RFB&D Luncheon

By Terry Keramaris | November 11, 2008 | 11:34 a.m.

Olympic gold medalist Todd Rogers will be the special guest “champion” for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s annual fundraising luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Rogers won the gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2008 Olympics in China with his playing partner, Phil Dalhausser. Rogers is a graduate of San Marcos High School and UCSB. He and Dalhauser have more career wins than any other active players in volleyball.

“The theme of our luncheon this year is ‘champions,’” RFB&D Executive Director Tim Owens said. “So having a champion like Todd Rogers will be an inspirational treat for our luncheon invitees.”

Owens added: “The Learning Through Listening Luncheon helps us reach members of our local community with our message that students who have difficulty reading print because of a disability can persevere and achieve in school. With the proper tools like our audio textbooks, they, too, can become a champion.”

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, a nonprofit/volunteer-driven organization, is the largest provider of recorded textbooks nationwide. Two hundred local volunteers helped record 185 textbooks last year, adding to more than 50,000 textbooks to the national RFB&D library in Princeton, N.J.

For more information about the luncheon and Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, contact RFB&D at 805.681.0531 or e-mail [email protected]

Terry Keramaris is office administrator for the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic.

