Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Names New Director of Golf

The city of Santa Barbara announced that Chris Talerico has been selected as the new director of golf for the Santa Barbara Golf Club (Muni), taking over for golf pro Richard Chavez, who is retiring after 28 years.

The director of golf is in charge of the Pro Shop, starter operations, driving range, tournaments, cart operations, lessons and clinics. Talerico has worked with the Santa Barbara Golf Club Pro Shop operation with Chavez for 17 years, assisting with lessons, tournaments and sales.

Talerico has a degree in business management from USC and completed the PGA Golf Professional Training Program in 2000. He also coached the Bishop Diego High School golf team from 2000-05.

The city conducted a competitive search to select the next golf professional, soliciting requests for proposals from Professional Golf Association members across the United States. Talerico was selected from the group of applicants and confirmed by the City Council on Oct. 28.

“It has been an honor to work with Richard Chavez and the Santa Barbara golfing community for the past 17 years,” Talerico said. “I look forward to building upon the tradition of excellence and taking Muni to the next level.”

He will take over Dec. 1. Chavez plans to retire part time to Palm Springs, where he will teach at Desert Falls Country Club.

“Retirement is bitter sweet,” Richard said with a smile. “I will be teaching and club fitting, which I love to do, but I will miss the interaction with the many great people who play at Muni. I’ll be back here to teach next May and wish Chris all the best.”

The municipal golf course is operated by the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and just celebrated its 50th year of operation.