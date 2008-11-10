SBCO Chamber Players Concert Comes With ‘No Strings Attached’

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra‘s Chamber Players Series is a wonderfully well-executed concept. Its first concert of the 2008-09 season will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fleischmann Auditorium of the Museum of Natural History.
The “No Strings Attached” title is a clever way of signaling that the concert will feature the orchestra’s gifted wind players.
Probably the only composer on the schedule who needs no introduction is Beethoven, though one will have had drive-bys with the two Frenchmen — who manage to both sound quintessentially French without sounding a bit like each other.
Musicologists will no doubt be unanimous in awarding Olivier Messiaen the dubious distinction of being the more “important” of the two. No one would ever risk humiliation in serious company by avowing a preference for the light, graceful and attractive music of Ibert (1890-1962) over the austerely beautiful if somewhat harrowing pieces of Messiaen (1908-92). You’ll have a chance to choose for yourself Tuesday evening.
Beethoven wrote a good deal of chamber music for wind ensembles when he was a young composer. Much of it was later assigned fairly high opus numbers. The Sextet Opus 71 is one of those. Written in 1796, about the time of the Opus 5 Cello Sonatas, its opus number puts it just before the opera Fidelio, written 1803-05.
Tickets to the concert are $32. Buy them at the door or call the Chamber Orchestra at 805.966.2441.
Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.