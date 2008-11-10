SBCO Chamber Players Concert Comes With ‘No Strings Attached’

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra‘s Chamber Players Series is a wonderfully well-executed concept. Its first concert of the 2008-09 season will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fleischmann Auditorium of the Museum of Natural History.

The “No Strings Attached” title is a clever way of signaling that the concert will feature the orchestra’s gifted wind players.

The program for the evening will include Jacques Ibert’s, Olivier Messiaen’s “Appel Interstellaire” from Gernot Wolfgang ‘sand Ludwig Beethoven’sfor two clarinets, two bassoons and two French horns.

Probably the only composer on the schedule who needs no introduction is Beethoven, though one will have had drive-bys with the two Frenchmen — who manage to both sound quintessentially French without sounding a bit like each other.

Musicologists will no doubt be unanimous in awarding Olivier Messiaen the dubious distinction of being the more “important” of the two. No one would ever risk humiliation in serious company by avowing a preference for the light, graceful and attractive music of Ibert (1890-1962) over the austerely beautiful if somewhat harrowing pieces of Messiaen (1908-92). You’ll have a chance to choose for yourself Tuesday evening.

Wolfgang seems to be yet another significant composer that everyone knows about but me. According to his Web site, he was born in Bad Gastein, Austria, in 1957, and resides in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of the program ‘Scoring for Motion Pictures and TV’ at USC, and holds degrees from Berklee College of Music in Boston and the University of Music in Graz, Austria.

Beethoven wrote a good deal of chamber music for wind ensembles when he was a young composer. Much of it was later assigned fairly high opus numbers. The Sextet Opus 71 is one of those. Written in 1796, about the time of the Opus 5 Cello Sonatas, its opus number puts it just before the opera Fidelio, written 1803-05.

Tickets to the concert are $32. Buy them at the door or call the Chamber Orchestra at 805.966.2441.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.