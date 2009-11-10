Brandman University Offering Scholarship for Transfer Students

The deadline to apply for the $500 scholarship is Dec. 1

Brandman University, a fully accredited university within the Chapman University System, is offering new transfer students a $500 scholarship toward earning their Brandman University bachelor’s degree.

To qualify, students must have completed an associate’s degree, CSU certification, IGETC certification or equivalent, and must apply by Dec. 1 (and start classes by Jan. 18, 2010).

The $500 scholarship can be applied to online educational instruction offered by Brandman University or at any of the college’s 25 campus locations throughout California and Washington. The scholarship is open only to new Brandman University students. Interested students should apply soon as there are a limited number of scholarships available. Click here to apply.

Brandman University, formerly Chapman University College, focuses on meeting the unique needs of working students and offers more than 200 innovative undergraduate, graduate, certificate, credential and professional development programs in business, arts and sciences, health, and education. For more information, click here or call Brandman University’s Santa Maria campus at 805.928.3443.